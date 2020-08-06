Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.18-3.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00-11.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.57 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

PWR opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

