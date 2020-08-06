Quantis Network Market Cap Tops $4,712.99 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Quantis Network has a market cap of $4,712.99 and approximately $29.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.57 or 0.02021922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00083994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00192692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00110570 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

