Quantstamp (QSP) Price Reaches $0.0260 on Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $16.03 million and approximately $360,519.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00041421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $579.27 or 0.04955327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00051652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00030496 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013406 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.