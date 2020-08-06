Qubitica Reaches Market Cap of $26.99 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Qubitica token can currently be purchased for about $33.37 or 0.00284482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a total market cap of $26.99 million and approximately $103,790.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00064154 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039148 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009077 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

QBIT is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qubitica

Qubitica can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

