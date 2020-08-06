R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) is Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s Largest Position

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,495,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 69,300 shares during the period. R1 RCM makes up 4.6% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 3.91% of R1 RCM worth $50,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in R1 RCM by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,064,652 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 285,995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 54,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in R1 RCM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,718 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in R1 RCM by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,200 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 291,600 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of RCM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,589. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 152.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. R1 RCM Inc has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 234.32%. The business had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

