R1 RCM Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for R1 RCM in a report released on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the healthcare provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 234.32% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.95, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in R1 RCM by 72.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,030 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

