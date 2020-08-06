Raymond James Boosts Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $21.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of STWD opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.39. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.87 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,723,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,697,000 after acquiring an additional 322,827 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 630,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

