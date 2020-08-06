Raymond James Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$36.50

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$36.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.64.

TSE CPX opened at C$29.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.51. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$20.23 and a 52-week high of C$38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.92.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$504.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

