Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for Norbord (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord (NYSE:OSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 63.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Norbord from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Norbord from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Norbord from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

Shares of NYSE OSB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 61,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,031. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.93 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norbord has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.28. Norbord had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Norbord will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Norbord by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 70,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norbord by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norbord during the fourth quarter worth $30,898,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Norbord during the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Norbord by 6.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

