Raymond James Trims Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Target Price to $119.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.04.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.15. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,990,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

