RealChain Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, RealChain has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. RealChain has a market cap of $130,771.78 and $2,663.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RealChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00041115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.82 or 0.04964455 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002194 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00051562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00029992 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013768 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain (RCT) is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,240,153 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.