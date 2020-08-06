RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Sells $314,055.00 in Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Matt Gustke sold 20,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $314,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RealReal stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.08. 2,480,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,020. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -3.95. RealReal Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $24.51.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RealReal Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in RealReal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RealReal by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in RealReal by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REAL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RealReal in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on RealReal from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

