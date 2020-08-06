Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RealPage (RP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RealPage (NASDAQ: RP) in the last few weeks:

8/4/2020 – RealPage was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/4/2020 – RealPage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

7/25/2020 – RealPage was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/21/2020 – RealPage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/17/2020 – RealPage had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $74.00.

6/26/2020 – RealPage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/23/2020 – RealPage is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2020 – RealPage is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2020 – RealPage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/9/2020 – RealPage was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $62.86 on Thursday. RealPage Inc has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.36.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 400,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $25,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,239,755.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $8,712,560.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,109,565.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 728,447 shares of company stock valued at $47,174,560 over the last 90 days. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,679,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,194,000 after purchasing an additional 193,485 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter worth $97,031,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 0.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,739,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of RealPage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,547,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,734,000 after purchasing an additional 39,553 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in RealPage by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,231 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

