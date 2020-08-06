Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Maple Leaf Foods (MLFNF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS: MLFNF):

7/31/2020 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $35.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 1,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. Maple Leaf Foods Inc has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.