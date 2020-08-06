Redwood Investments LLC Has $12.82 Million Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,458 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.43% of Omnicell worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,171,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 447.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.38. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

