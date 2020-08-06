Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) fell 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73, 1,094,845 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,356,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 215.33% and a negative net margin of 351.32%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.27% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

