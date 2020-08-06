Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Trading Down 6.1%

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)’s stock price fell 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $88.64 and last traded at $89.07, 894,416 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 811,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

