Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Reduced by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,182 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 317.1% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $122,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,038.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

