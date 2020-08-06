Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 6th (ADRNY, AMPY, ANIK, BANF, BAP, CDAY, CMCSA, COLM, CRMT, CTAS)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 6th:

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities to a hold rating.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $136.00 price target on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $83.00 price target on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EFG International (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hastings Group (OTCMKTS:HNGGF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $115.00 price target on the stock.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $250.00 target price on the stock.

Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright to a hold rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $177.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $145.00 price target on the stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

