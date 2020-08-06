Research Analysts Set Expectations for Quotient Ltd’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Quotient in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. Quotient has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 157.6% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $81,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,081.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Farrell sold 12,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $94,801.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

