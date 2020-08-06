Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 6th (AAXN, ADVM, AEIS, AIG, AMOT, APPS, ASND, AXDX, BZUN, CACC)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, August 6th:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $136.00 price target on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $96.00 price target on the stock.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $177.00 target price on the stock.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $140.00 price target on the stock.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $321.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $153.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

