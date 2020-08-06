ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $27.44 on Thursday, hitting $175.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,173. ResMed has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total value of $202,101.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,309 shares of company stock worth $4,168,426. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after acquiring an additional 22,510 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,523,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.