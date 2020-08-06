ResMed’s (RMD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

ResMed (NYSE:RMD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RMD. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $202.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.66. ResMed has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.01 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ResMed will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $300,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $202,101.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,309 shares of company stock worth $4,168,426. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 342.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 49.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

