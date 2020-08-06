Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,357,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247,100 shares during the period. Ribbon Communications comprises approximately 2.7% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 5.08% of Ribbon Communications worth $28,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,297,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 51,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 39.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 300,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 36.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 283,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 27.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 872,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 189,189 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RBBN traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.65. 63,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $667.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 85,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,118.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 6,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $26,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,306 shares of company stock valued at $67,776. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBBN. Northland Securities began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

