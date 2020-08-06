Richard A. Gottscho Sells 5,293 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard A. Gottscho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $6,546,827.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $377.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,263. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.39 and its 200-day moving average is $291.81. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $387.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.84%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 96.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after purchasing an additional 199,127 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Lam Research by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 13.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Lam Research by 10.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

