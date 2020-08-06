Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Alliance Global Partners

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.50. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RMNI. Benchmark began coverage on Rimini Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

RMNI opened at $5.90 on Thursday. Rimini Street has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.11 million, a PE ratio of -22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 10,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $56,056.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 390,086 shares of company stock worth $2,091,265. Insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 9.5% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 114.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 123.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

