RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 81.3% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $770,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 688.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in RingCentral by 11.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $1,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNG. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

In other RingCentral news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $424,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total transaction of $134,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,015 shares of company stock worth $26,425,565. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RNG traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.20. 23,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,629. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $120.03 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of -251.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.