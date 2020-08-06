Rise Price Up 13% Over Last Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Rise has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $237.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00025810 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004536 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000233 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 156,000,233 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision.

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.