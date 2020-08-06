Riversedge Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,450 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 11.7% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 83,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 218,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 587,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,801,000 after acquiring an additional 31,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,803,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,753,000 after acquiring an additional 122,211 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,296,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,317,068. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30.

