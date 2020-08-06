Robert B. Murphy Sells 2,500 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) SVP Robert B. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.62, for a total value of $556,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,352.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.95. The company had a trading volume of 357,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.66. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $230.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

