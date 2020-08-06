Robert T. Ladd Buys 10,000 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert T. Ladd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Robert T. Ladd purchased 20,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $159,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Robert T. Ladd purchased 13,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $91,130.00.

SCM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.96. 60,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $156.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Securities upgraded Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

