Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00026418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $32.22 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00041059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.39 or 0.04967433 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002178 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00051232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00030035 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013756 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.