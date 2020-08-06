Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) VP Steven W. Etzel Sells 900 Shares

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ROK traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.95. The stock had a trading volume of 357,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.48. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $230.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $212,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 21.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 18.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

