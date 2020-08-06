Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.68, approximately 598,792 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 948,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

RMTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $121.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 54.27% and a negative return on equity of 140.20%. The business had revenue of $15.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

