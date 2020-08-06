Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer (NYSE:ENR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENR. Cfra lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Energizer stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.40. 71,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,619. Energizer has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Energizer had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Energizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Energizer by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Energizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Energizer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

