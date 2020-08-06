RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Trading Down 5.9%

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) fell 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.27, 2,234,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,282,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, ValuEngine raised RR Donnelley & Sons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $90.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

