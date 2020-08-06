RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,237,786 shares during the quarter. RTI Surgical comprises about 1.4% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 6.57% of RTI Surgical worth $15,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 98,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 3,089.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RTIX remained flat at $$3.14 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,396. The company has a market capitalization of $234.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.21 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that RTI Surgical Holdings Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RTI Surgical in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

