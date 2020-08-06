Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,027 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.50% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 503.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 855,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 713,295 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,344,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,232,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 123,672 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $209.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

RUTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

