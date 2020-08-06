S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €27.50 by Warburg Research

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €27.50 ($30.90) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s previous close.

SANT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.90 ($30.22).

ETR SANT opened at €23.74 ($26.67) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23. S&T has a 12-month low of €13.20 ($14.83) and a 12-month high of €26.18 ($29.42). The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €23.42 and its 200-day moving average is €21.74.

S&T Company Profile

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

