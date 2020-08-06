salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.4% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 122,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 107,432 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $4.81 on Thursday, hitting $207.45. 391,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,673. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $204.79. The stock has a market cap of $187.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,155.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.88 and a 200-day moving average of $173.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,513.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 705,732 shares of company stock worth $131,511,742. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

