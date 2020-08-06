Sally Shepard Sells 2,195 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) insider Sally Shepard sold 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $181,548.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,619.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $82.61. 171,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,830. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $40,212,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exponent by 1,125.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 264,702 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,717,000 after acquiring an additional 116,796 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Exponent by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 113,554 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,259,000 after buying an additional 102,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.