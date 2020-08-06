Samuel Heath and Sons (LON:HSM) Trading 5% Higher

Samuel Heath and Sons PLC (LON:HSM) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.58), 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98.

Samuel Heath and Sons Company Profile (LON:HSM)

Samuel Heath & Sons PLC designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bathroom products, such as lavatory, bidet, and tub faucets, as well as faucet ancillaries; shower valves, shower heads and shower arms, hand showers, shower hoses, slider rails, and wall outlets and body jets; and bathroom accessories comprising toilet roll holders, soap dishes and liquid soap dispensers, towel rings, rails and shelves, tumblers, shelf units, robe hooks, toilet brush sets, towel stands, toothbrush holders, trolleys and stands, soap and sponge trays, shower seats, grab rails, light pulls, mirrors, shower baskets, cotton wool holders, and waste bins.

