Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) fell 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.70 and last traded at $71.98, 1,194,774 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,201,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average is $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Schrodinger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,470,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

