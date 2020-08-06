Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 445,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 570,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,379. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.45.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

