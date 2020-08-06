Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 4.5% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $20,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.33. 87,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,890. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.05.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

