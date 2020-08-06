Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,623 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.40% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $37,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $17,154,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,305,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,908,000 after purchasing an additional 228,263 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,354.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,478,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,670 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after buying an additional 75,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,903.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 573,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after buying an additional 544,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $70.91 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.