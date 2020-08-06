Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.725-4.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.

NYSE:SEE opened at $36.64 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $45.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

SEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.80.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

