Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.725-4.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.65 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.85-2.95 EPS.

Shares of SEE opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. Sealed Air has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $45.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.68.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.80.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

