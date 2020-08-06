Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Trading Down 9.4%

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB)’s stock price dropped 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.52, approximately 1,670,018 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,440,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

SELB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $225.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.