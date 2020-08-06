Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Position Raised by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,034,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,908,000 after buying an additional 693,442 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,751,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,711,000 after purchasing an additional 619,783 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,700,000 after purchasing an additional 576,722 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 20,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 561,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 558,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sempra Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,767,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,723,000 after purchasing an additional 455,273 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE stock opened at $127.03 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.48. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.